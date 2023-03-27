The D.C. Defenders scored 26 consecutive points, including a 14-0 second quarter, to defeat the visiting Houston Roughnecks 37-26 in an XFL game on Monday night.
The Defenders improved to 6-0 behind quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who completed 19 of 31 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
Abram Smith rushed 19 times for 95 yards and one score, and receivers Lucky Jackson (136 yards, one TD) and Josh Hammond (65 yards) each made five receptions.
D.C. trailed 8-0 in the first quarter, then responded with Matthew McCrane's first of three field goals. Smith rushed 1 yard for a second-quarter score, but the conversion pass failed.
Santos Ramirez returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown, and Ta'amu and Hammond connected on the two-point conversion pass for a 17-8 Defenders advantage at halftime.
Max Borghi rushed for two short touchdowns for the Roughnecks (4-2), while Deontay Burnett pulled in four passes for 122 yards and one score.
Houston quarterbacks Cole McDonald (8 of 11, 194 yards, one TD) and Brandon Silvers (10 of 17, 111 yards, one interception) combined for 288 passing yards.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies. High 69F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.