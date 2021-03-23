Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder is signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, his agent announced Tuesday.

The bump in pay is a significant one for Hyder, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the 49ers prior to the 2020 season.

Hyder, 29, made the most of his playing time last season, recording career-high totals in tackles (49) and sacks (8.5). He started 14 of the 16 games in which he played.

Hyder has collected 108 tackles, 18.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 56 career games (16 starts) with the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and 49ers.

