Jalen Crutcher scored 23 points and Ibi Watson added 21 as Dayton held off Mississippi State 85-82 in double overtime in the Holiday HoopsGiving tripleheader Saturday in Atlanta.
Rodney Chatman and Chase Johnson added 15 points each for the Flyers (3-1).
D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 32 points, Iverson Molinar added 20 and Tolu Smith had 13 to lead the Bulldogs (3-3).
The score was tied twice in the second overtime before Jordy Tshimanga's free throw and Watson's layup gave Dayton an 81-78 lead with 32 seconds left. Crutcher added four free throws to help the Flyers hold on.
R.J. Blakney's 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in overtime tied the score for Dayton and forced the second overtime after Molinar missed a jumper with one second remaining.
Watson made two free throws to give Dayton a 64-62 lead with five seconds left in regulation, but Molinar scored on a driving layup with one second left to tie the score and force overtime.
Johnson scored five points and Chatman had four during Dayton's 9-0 run to start the second half, which gave it a 34-33 lead.
Stewart scored nine consecutive points as the Bulldogs opened a 44-38 lead midway through the half.
Chatman's layup started an 8-0 run that gave Dayton a two-point lead before Smith's layup ended the drought.
The lead changed hands four times before Chatman made two free throws to five the Flyers a 54-51 lead with five minutes remaining.
Watson's 3-pointer increased Dayton's lead to 59-53 with three minutes remaining.
Molinar made a jumper and Stewart hit a 3-pointer to tie the score with a minute remaining
The score was tied three times in the early going before Dayton took its first lead, 11-10, on a jumper by Chatman.
Stewart's three-point play started an 11-2 run as MSU took a 25-18 lead.
Watson's free throws ended that run and he made a jumper that ended Dayton's field-goal drought of more than nine minutes.
Quinten Post made back-to-back 3-pointers as the Bulldogs increased their lead to 33-25 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
