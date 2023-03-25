David Toms shot 2-under-par 70 on Saturday to maintain a one-shot lead at the inaugural Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Toms, at 9-under-135, is in pursuit of his second win in three starts.
Kevin Sutherland (second-round 70) sits solo second at 8 under. Rocco Mediate (70), Steve Stricker (68), Steven Alker (69) and Harry Rudolph (67) sit two shots back in a tie for third. Another eight players are T7 at 6 under, three shots off the lead.
Toms posted four birdies and his two bogeys came on the 15th and 17th.
"I felt like I played just about as well as I played yesterday, I just didn't score as well, but I was in control most of the day," Toms said. "I missed a couple of greens there on the back nine and made bogey, but other than that it was really solid. Didn't make a whole lot of putts, but I felt like my speed was pretty good. So it wasn't like I was out there three-putting or anything, I just didn't make a whole lot of good looks that I had."
Sutherland carded three birdies against one bogey to stay close.
"For the most part I putted really well. I didn't hit it that great, I hit it a bunch better yesterday," Sutherland said. "I just kind of chipped it well. ... I'm scoring well and I'm doing a good job of getting around the course and missing in the right places and stuff. I'm hoping that maybe I can swing together a few more good shots tomorrow and if I can putt well, you never know."
Rudolph and Paul Goydos (T7) matched the low round of the day with their 67s.
