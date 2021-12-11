David Kampf scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday night.
Kampf scored his fourth goal of the season into an empty net at 18:40 after goaltender Kevin Lankinen went behind the goal to get the puck after a dump in. The puck took an unexpected bounce off the glass and came to Kampf in front of the net.
Chicago had tied the game after trailing 4-1.
William Nylander had a goal and two assists and John Tavares and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Pierre Engvall added a goal.
Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe each had a goal and assist for Chicago. Jonathan Toews and Dominik Kubalik also scored.
Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for Toronto after returning from a groin injury that kept him out since Oct. 30.
Kevin Lankinen stopped 21 shots.
Toronto led 3-1 after one period.
Toews, who scored his first goal of the season on Thursday, finished a two-on-one at 1:53.
Tavares scored his 13th goal of the season from the left circle on a power play at 2:54. Reese Johnson was off for tripping.
Nylander scored his 13th at 9:14 from the edge of the crease on Tavares' pass from behind the goal line.
Matthews scored his 18th at 14:32 from the slot on a pass from Ondrej Kase. Riley Stillman was off for tripping.
Engvall scored his fourth goal of the season at 3:25 of the second period, shooting from the left circle after carrying the puck from behind the goal.
Murphy scored his second of the season at 16:21 of the second from above the right circle after a determined effort by Brandon Hagel.
Kubalik scored his fifth of the season at 1:47 of the third period from the slot on a feed from Philipp Kurashev, who won a race for the puck deep in the Toronto zone.
Toronto turnovers set up McCabe's second goal of the season on a shot from the point at 10:42 of the third.
