David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 26 games with three doubles and five RBIs, and Alex Cobb pitched 6 2/3 quality innings as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 9-4 Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.
Taylor Ward added a single, double and home run, and Jack Mayfield also homered as Los Angeles evened the three-game series at a victory apiece.
Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning for the Mariners.
Cobb (7-3) allowed one run on five hits. The right-hander walked four and struck out six.
Fletcher doubled on the first pitch of the night from Seattle left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (6-5), then came up again in the second inning with two outs and the bases loaded. He hit a liner into left-center field that Mariners rookie center fielder Jarred Kelenic appeared to misjudge, the ball sailing over his head for a three-run double.
Fletcher's streak broke a tie with Rod Carew for the second-longest in franchise history. Garret Anderson holds the record with hits in 28 straight games in 1998.
The Angels made it 4-0 in the third as Jose Iglesias and Ward hit back-to-back doubles with two outs.
Mayfield hit a solo shot to center with one out in the fourth to give the Angels a 5-0 advantage.
Seattle got on the board in the fifth. With one out, Dylan Moore and Shed Long Jr. singled and J.P. Crawford walked to load the bases. Haniger hit a sacrifice fly to right before Kyle Seager walked on four straight pitches to reload the bases. Cobb got out of the inning by getting Ty France to ground into a forceout.
Ward hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to 7-1.
Fletcher added a two-run double in the eighth.
Kikuchi, the Mariners' lone All-Star representative, was making his first start since being activated from the coronavirus-related injured list. He allowed seven runs on nine hits in five innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts.
--Field Level Media
