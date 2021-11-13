Taurus Samuels scored 23 points, Brendan Barry added 19 and the Dartmouth Big Green upset the Georgetown Hoyas 69-60 in Washington on Saturday.
The Hoyas erased a 16-point halftime deficit to take a very brief lead before the Big Green responded with a 18-3 run to win it.
Ryan Cornish scored 14 points off the bench for Dartmouth (1-1), which shot 42 percent from the field (25-of-60) and 42 percent (16-of-38) from three-point range.
Aminu Mohammed scored 17 points and Donald Carey added 14 for the Hoyas (0-1), who were without starting center Timothy Ighoefe for an unspecified reason.
Georgetown shot 39 percent (23-of-59) from the field and made 8-of-23 three pointers.
The Hoyas closed the first half on a 7-1 run to pull within 37-21, picked up where they left off to open the second half. Kaiden Rice hit three three-pointers as the Hoyas scored the first 14 points of the second half to get within 37-35.
Dartmouth finally slowed the Hoyas with a pair of threes by Barry and Cornish and led 48-40 with 13:29 remaining.
Ryan Mutombo, in his college debut, converted a pair of three-point plays to pull the Hoyas within two. Mohammed's dunk off a turnover tied the game and Jordan Riley's steal and dunk gave Georgetown its first lead, 50-48.
Dartmouth responded with an 11-0 run including two three-pointers by Samuels, and Barry's four-point play soon pushed the lead to 66-53 with 6:57 left and Georgetown got no closer than within nine just before the buzzer.
Barry scored six quick points as the Big Green jumped off to an 8-3 lead. Georgetown pulled within 10-8 but got no closer in the half.
Samuels scored seven straight points as part of a 13-0 run and Dartmouth led 23-8 midway through the first half.
A Samuels three-pointer made it 28-10 with 6:50 to go and a pullup jumper by Cornish gave the Big Green its biggest lead of the half, 36-14 at the 4:02 mark.
Cornish, who attended Sidwell Friends in Washington, scored 11 points in the half.
