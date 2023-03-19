Eugene F. "Buddy" Teevens, the winningest coach in Dartmouth football history, remains hospitalized in Florida following a bicycle accident, the school announced.
The accident involving Teevens, 66, occurred Thursday in the St. Augustine area, where the family has a home.
In a statement Saturday night, Dartmouth said the Teevens family wasn't accepting visitors.
"Out of respect for the family, updates on Teevens' condition will be made available in accordance with their wishes," the statement said.
Teevens played quarterback at Dartmouth in the late 1970s and was Ivy League Player of the Year in 1978. He has coached for more than 30 years -- 23 at Dartmouth.
Teevens' head-coaching jobs have taken him to Maine (1985-86), Dartmouth (1987-1991, 2005-present), Tulane (1992-96) and Stanford (2002-04).
His record at Dartmouth is 117-101-2, including 83-70-1 in Ivy League play.
His overall record is 151-178-2. He has been named Ivy League Coach of the Year twice -- in 2019 and '21.
--Field Level Media
