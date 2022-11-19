DaRon Holmes II recorded 18 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots to help No. 21 Dayton post a 60-51 victory over visiting Robert Morris in nonconference play on Saturday afternoon.
Mustapha Amzil added 12 points and Toumani Camara contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Flyers (3-1).
Enoch Cheeks had 15 points and three blocked shots for Robert Morris (2-2), which began a stretch of seven straight games away from home.
Josh Corbin scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Kahliel Spear registered 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials.
Dayton's Malachi Smith had five points on 2-of-8 shooting and three steals in 21 minutes in his initial outing of the season after missing the first three games with a foot injury.
The Flyers made 42.1 percent of their shots, including 7 of 24 from 3-point range.
The Colonials connected on 34.5 percent from the field and made 7 of 22 from behind the arc.
Robert Morris trailed 41-35 after Corbin knocked down a 3-pointer with 12:41 left. But the Colonials then went five minutes without scoring as Dayton rattled off seven straight points.
Camara and Holmes scored on dunks and Camara buried a 3-pointer to increase the Flyers' lead to 48-35 with eight minutes to play.
A 3-pointer by Cheeks allowed Robert Morris to creep within eight with 4:43 left. But Holmes hit a jumper with 2:21 remaining to make it 54-44.
Spear scored on a putback for the Colonials to again make it an eight-point margin with 1:40 to go. But Smith drove for a layup with 57.5 seconds left and split two free throws to make it 57-46 with 40.4 seconds to play and the Flyers closed it out.
Holmes scored 12 first-half points as Dayton led 30-21 at the break.
Robert Morris was cold early, making just 2 of its first 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Flyers built a 16-7 lead, the last two coming on Smith's basket with 10:04 left in the half.
Holmes later scored five straight points on a dunk and 3-pointer to elevate Dayton's lead to 24-9 with 7:36 remaining.
The Colonials showed life with a 9-0 run to move within six on Corbin's trey with 2:28 left.
