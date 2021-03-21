Daria Kasatkina won her fourth career title by claiming the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy when Margarita Gasparyan retired due to a lower back injury trailing 6-3, 2-1 on Sunday in Russia.
In an all-Russian final, the 23-year-old Kasatkina became the first player to win two WTA tournaments in 2021, as she also claimed the Phillip Island Trophy in Australia in February. Kasatkina, who is ranked 61st in the world, is also the first player to win both WTA 500 events on Russian soil in her career.
Ranked No. 126, the 26-year-old Gasparyan is the lowest-ranked player to reach a WTA 500 or above final since Svetlana Kuznetsova was ranked 153rd as the 2019 Cincinnati runner-up.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.