Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) gets a base hit against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) holds the ball after making a sliding catch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) runs the bases against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts with second baseman Phil Gosselin (15) after the Braves defeated the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) shakes hands with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts with relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after the Braves defeated the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) blocks a pitch behind San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) runs after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) reacts as he is removed from the game against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) reacts as he is removed from the game against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) walks to the mound to change pitchers against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) drives in two runs with a single against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) is hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) reacts against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) is hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) singles to drive in a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) singles to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) singles to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) is hit by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) is hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) runs after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Phil Gosselin (15) turns a double play against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dansby Swanson hit a pair of home runs and had three RBIs as the Atlanta Braves held on to defeat the visiting San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Thursday.
The Braves took three of the four games in the series and have won 18 of their last 21.
Swanson went 3-for-4, including his 11th and 12th home runs, and scored three runs. He raised his average to a season-high .302.
Braves starter Kyle Wright (8-4) allowed four runs on 10 hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Atlanta’s Kenley Jansen allowed a run in the ninth a home run from former Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Joc Pederson, his 16th, but still closed out his 19th save. It was the 369th of his career, which moved him alone into 10th on the all-time list.
Atlanta opened the scoring when Swanson hit a solo homer in the first.
San Francisco evened the score in the second on Curt Casali’s RBI single.
The Braves chased Giants starter Alex Wood (5-6) with five runs in the second inning. Wood lasted only one-plus innings and allowed a season-high six runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout. It was the 1,000th strikeout of his career.
Braves rookie Michael Harris II drove in a run with a bases-loaded single and Swanson was hit by a pitch to force home a run. Travis d’Arnaud drove in two runs with a single to left and Marcell Ozuna finished the rally with a sacrifice fly for a 6-1 advantage.
Atlanta increased its lead to 7-1 on Swanson’s second homer in the fourth.
San Francisco’s Austin Slater hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his fifth, and the Giants scored twice in the sixth to make it 7-4. Thairo Estrada got a run home with a fielder’s choice and Tommy La Stella drove in another with a ground-rule double. Atlanta right-hander Jesse Chavez entered with one out and struck out two of the three batters he faced to end the threat.
The Giants scored a run against Will Smith in the eighth on Slater’s RBI single.
