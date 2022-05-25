May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) celebrates after a double against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Johan Camargo (7) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) runs to third against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh (32) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) catches a fly ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws a runner out at first against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after scoring with teammates against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a home run with teammates against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi (25) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) turns a double play over Atlanta Braves designated hitter Orlando Arcia (11) in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after a two-run single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) flips his bat after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) tags out Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) at second in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a two-run single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Orlando Arcia (11) celebrates after a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) celebrates with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after being tagged out at second against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Orlando Arcia (11) scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates after a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dansby Swanson had the third four-hit game of his career, including a home run, and the Atlanta Braves outslugged the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Wednesday.
Swanson went 4-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to eight games. He scored two runs and drove in two. He is 9-for-13 (.692) in the first three games of the four-game series and is 14-for-32 (.438) with two homers, four runs and seven RBIs during his hitting streak.
The winning pitcher was Spencer Strider (1-1), who tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief, striking out five and walking two. Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (4-3) took the loss.
Atlanta's William Contreras homered, and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Philadelphia's Bryce Harper was 4-for-5 with two doubles.
The Phillies opened the scoring in the second inning when Odubel Herrera hit a solo homer, his third.
The Braves answered with four runs in the bottom of the second. Contreras started the rally with a solo homer, his seventh in just 13 games this year. Ozzie Albies soon followed with a two-run single and raced home to score on Swanson's single.
Philadelphia cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fourth on Herrera's RBI single, then tied the game with two runs in the fifth on Nick Castellanos' RBI grounder and Jean Segura's RBI single.
The Braves regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Swanson singled off Suarez before Jose Alvarado took over on the mound. Swanson scored from first on a wild pitch and a throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto that eluded second baseman Segura, shortstop Bryson Stott and center fielder Hererra. Herrera was charged with an error after he let the ball roll to the fence.
Austin Riley followed with his ninth home run, a 410-foot bomb into the left-center-field stands that extended Atlanta's lead to 6-4.
Both starting pitchers exited after working only 4 1/3 innings. Atlanta's Charlie Morton, who made his 300th career start, allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Suarez was charged with five runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
The Braves played without Ronald Acuna Jr., who was a late scratch due to a sore right quad.
