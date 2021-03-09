England's Danny Willett withdrew from The Players Championship on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 2016 Masters champion is currently ranked No. 69 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Willett, 33, is coming off a tied for 31st finish last weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Players opens Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.