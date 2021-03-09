England's Danny Willett withdrew from The Players Championship on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 2016 Masters champion is currently ranked No. 69 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Willett, 33, is coming off a tied for 31st finish last weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The Players opens Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
--Field Level Media
