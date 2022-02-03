Sorry, an error occurred.
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 10 Jannik Sinner pulled out of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.
The tournament is set to start Monday.
"Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year," said Medvedev, who lost a five-set heartbreaker to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open last weekend.
"I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete," Medvedev, of Russia, continued. "I look forward to coming back in the future."
Sinner, of Italy, withdrew because of a positive COVID-19 test, multiple outlets reported.
Filling the vacancies will be Andy Murray of Scotland and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, who won in Rotterdam in 2017. Both accepted wild-card entries into the indoor hard-court event.
--Field Level Media
