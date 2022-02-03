World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 10 Jannik Sinner pulled out of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

The tournament is set to start Monday.

"Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year," said Medvedev, who lost a five-set heartbreaker to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open last weekend.

"I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete," Medvedev, of Russia, continued. "I look forward to coming back in the future."

Sinner, of Italy, withdrew because of a positive COVID-19 test, multiple outlets reported.

Filling the vacancies will be Andy Murray of Scotland and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, who won in Rotterdam in 2017. Both accepted wild-card entries into the indoor hard-court event.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.