JT Daniels passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns as No. 9 Georgia rolled to a 49-14 victory over No. 25 Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
George Pickens caught five passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs (7-2) won their third consecutive game.
Zamir White rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown, Daijun Edwards ran for 103 yards and a score and James Cook had both a receiving and rushing touchdown.
Connor Bazelak passed for 139 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Tigers (5-4).
The Bulldogs scored 35 unanswered points after the Tigers tied the game at 14 late in the first half. Overall, Georgia held a pronounced advantage in total yards (615-200) and first downs (28-11).
Eric Stokes intercepted Bazelak's second pass of the game and returned it 27 yards to the Missouri 23. The Bulldogs ran six consecutive rushing plays and Kenny McIntosh scored from 2 yards out as Georgia moved ahead 7-0.
The Bulldogs drove 89 yards on their second possession to make it 14-0. Cook capped the drive with a 37-yard touchdown catch.
The Tigers countered with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that cut Georgia's lead in half. The big play was a 29-yard pass from receiver Keke Chism to Messiah Swinson -- after Chism caught a lateral pass from Bazelak.
Bazelak scored on a 2-yard run on the next play.
Georgia dodged danger with 2:50 left in the half. Kearis Jackson muffed a punt, but the Bulldogs recovered the ball on their 18-yard line.
But their next special teams mishap cost them. Jason Carmada's punt was blocked by Mason Pack and advanced to the Georgia 1-yard line by Will Norris.
Larry Rountree III ran the ball in from there as Missouri tied the game at 14 with 1:20 left in the half.
The Bulldogs responded with a rapid-fire 75-yard drive to take a 21-14 lead into the half. Pickens made a spectacular 36-yard touchdown catch with 37 seconds left in the second quarter.
Georgia opened the second half with another 75-yard scoring drive. Daniels capped it with another touchdown pass to Pickens, this time for 31 yards, as the Bulldogs expanded their lead to 28-14.
White's 43-yard touchdown run vaulted the Bulldogs to a 35-14 lead and the rout was on. Georgia made it 42-14 with Cook's 9-yard TD run, then Edwards scored on a 6-yard run as the Bulldogs pushed their lead to 49-14.
--Field Level Media
