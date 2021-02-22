Danielle Collins topped Saisai Zheng 7-6 (5), 6-1 of China at the Adelaide International in South Australia on Monday, setting up a second-round match with No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty.
Collins needed one hour, 43 minutes to beat Zheng for the first time in three attempts. The win continues her strong early season showing in Australia, where she is 8-3. She played in the quarterfinals at the Yarra Valley Classic and the semifinals at the Phillip Island Trophy.
At Adelaide, Collins -- a 27-year-old Floridian -- went up 5-2 but a service break by Zheng got the match back on serve and eventually led to the tiebreak. She had a much easier time in the second set, dominating on her serve and breaking Zheng's serve three times in the quick 36-minute set.
Collins will have another chance to get her first win against an opponent on Tuesday against Barty. She is 0-3 against the Australian.
In other action, No. 8 seed Qiang Wang of China defeated wild card Olivia Gadecki of Australia 6-4, 6-3; Shelby Rogers eliminated Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 7-6 (4); and Latvian Anastasija Sevastova bested Caroline Garcia of France 6-2, 6-4.
--Field Level Media
