Daniel Kilgore retired from the NFL after 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.
Kilgore, 33, was a fifth-round pick in 2011 of the 49ers and spent last season with the Chiefs.
"After an unforgettable decade, I am announcing my retirement from the NFL," Kilgore said in a statement posted to his social media accounts.
"My love for the game of football will never go away. But I have decided that at this point in my life it is time to retire from the National Football League."
Kilgore started 60 games in his career and played in 98, including mostly on special teams with the Chiefs last season.
