Daniel Gafford scored on a putback as time expired and the Washington Wizards handed the depleted Pistons their ninth straight loss, 119-117, in Detroit on Tuesday night.
Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Kuzma tossed in 23 points and Corey Kispert added 16 off the bench for Washington.
Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 26 points and 12 assists. James Wiseman had 21 points, and Marvin Bagley III and Eugene Omoruyi added 15 apiece.
Detroit's lengthy injured list included leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Jalen Duren (ankle), Killian Hayes (hand), Hamidou Diallo (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (hip).
The game was originally scheduled to be played Feb. 1 but was postponed after the Pistons got stuck in Dallas due to poor weather conditions.
Wiseman had 13 points and Ivey contributed nine points and seven assists as the Pistons took a 58-53 halftime lead.
Neither side had a lead larger than eight points before the break, as both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field.
The Pistons led 69-61 after Ivey fed Wiseman for an alley-oop dunk. Washington then went on a 14-2 run, including eight points from Kuzma. Beal's three-point play with 3:10 left in the third quarter gave the Wizards an 81-76 lead.
R.J. Hampton drained a 3-pointer just before the quarter ended, pulling the Pistons within a point at 89-88.
Kuzma's layup with 10 minutes left made it 97-93. Kuzma soon converted two three-point plays for a 103-95 advantage. The Pistons wouldn't go away, as Ivey scored on three straight possessions to cut the Wizards' lead to 109-107.
Ivey then knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:18 left to give Detroit a one-point lead.
Beal scored on a floater with two minutes to go for a 115-113 Washington lead, though Ivey tied it with a coast-to-coast layup 37 seconds later.
Ivey gave Detroit a 117-115 edge on two free throws but Beal answered with a layup with 35.2 to play.
Kuzma then knocked the ball away from Isaiah Livers, setting up the final play. Beal airballed a runner but Gafford was there for the rebound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.