Daniel Berger withdrew from next week's The Open Championship due to a back injury.

The nagging injury also forced Berger to pull out of last week's John Deere Classic.

Berger, 29, has four career PGA Tour victories but none this year. He has three top-10 finishes in 2022 but missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

He was replaced in the field for St. Andrews by PGA Tour rookie Sahith Theegala, the highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings (No. 62) who wasn't already in the field.

Theegala, 24, tied for 16th place at the John Deere Classic following a runner-up finish last month at the Travelers Championship.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription