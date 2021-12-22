Dane Goodwin scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Notre Dame held on for an 83-73 win over visiting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.
Blake Wesley scored 15 points and dished out a team-high nine assists for Notre Dame (6-5), which has won back-to-back games. Paul Atkinson Jr. and Cormac Ryan added 14 points apiece.
Trevian Tennyson led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with 18 points. Isaac Mushila had 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds, while Terrion Murdix and San Antonio Brinson scored 12 points apiece off the bench for the Islanders (10-3).
Both teams shot better from 3-point range than they did overall. Notre Dame shot 55.2 percent (16 of 29) from beyond the arc, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 47.1 percent (8 of 17) from long distance.
Corpus Christi applied pressure to the Fighting Irish by cutting the deficit to 67-65 with 6:45 remaining. Ryan committed a turnover for Notre Dame, and Mushila capitalized with a layup for the Islanders on the opposite end of the court.
The Fighting Irish bounced back with an 8-0 run to go ahead 75-65 with 5:04 to go. Ryan made two 3-pointers during the run, and Goodwin made two free throws.
Notre Dame led 42-37 at the half.
The Islanders jumped to a 12-5 lead in the first five minutes. Mushila made two 3-pointers and a free throw during the early run, and Tennyson added a 3-pointer.
Corpus Christi increased its lead to 19-10 with 11:36 remaining in the first half on a layup by Stephen Faramade.
The Irish outscored the Islanders 32-18 to end the half. That included an 8-0 run featuring back-to-back 3-pointers by Prentiss Hubb and Goodwin, plus two free throws by Atkinson.
Notre Dame improved to 5-0 at home, while the Islanders dropped to 3-3 on the road.
Both teams will have extended breaks before their next game. Notre Dame will visit Pitt next Tuesday, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will host Division III Sul Ross State on Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.