Adolis Garcia drove in five runs and Dane Dunning yielded one hit in seven innings on Saturday to pace the Texas Rangers in an 8-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Arlington, Texas.
Dunning (2-6) picked up his first victory since April 30 against the Atlanta Braves, when he logged a season-high 7 2/3 innings. This time around, he walked just one and struck out six.
White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada had the lone hit off Dunning, a ground-ball single in the second inning.
Rangers lefty Taylor Hearn tossed two scoreless innings, giving up a two-out double to Yasmani Grandal in the ninth inning. Dunning and Hearn combined on the two-hit shutout.
Garcia delivered the impactful hits, with a two-run single in the third inning and a three-run double in the seventh.
The Rangers have taken two of the first three of their four-game series with the White Sox, with the finale on Sunday.
Texas rookie Ezequiel Duran added a solo home run and drove in two runs.
Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech (4-8) had a rough outing, working 3 1/3 innings, while being charged with four runs on five hits with two walks. He struck out four.
Kopech needed just 30 pitches to get through the first two innings, but in the third inning the right-hander ran into trouble.
In a 38-pitch inning by Kopech, Duran led off with a home run to right-center field, and Garcia ripped a two-run single to left field with two outs.
The fourth run charged to Kopech came in the fourth inning.
After allowing singles to Meibrys Viloria and Josh H. Smith, Kopech was relieved by Jose Ruiz. With two outs, Ruiz's wild pitch allowed Viloria to race home, giving the Rangers a four-run edge.
In the seventh inning, the Rangers busted it open off lefty Tanner Banks. With the bases loaded, Garcia laced a three-run double, and Duran's fielder's choice grounder brought home another run.
--Field Level Media
