Great Britain's Dan Evans pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Evans, ranked No. 1 among British men's players, revealed the positive test on Instagram.
"Unfortunately I recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, I will not be able to prepare and get myself ready for the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Evans wrote.
"I am hugely disappointed and currently self-isolating according to the guidelines as set out by the government. I want to wish the entire GB team all the very best for the Games and look forward to being back on court in the near future."
Evans' withdrawal comes one day after Johanna Konta, the top-ranked women's player in Great Britain, also pulled out due to a positive test.
Evans is ranked 28th in the world. He recently played at Wimbledon and lost in the third round to American Sebastian Korda on July 2.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.