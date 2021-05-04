SPORTS-CAR-HOF-EARNHARDT-GET

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #8 Hellmann's Chevrolet, stands next to his car after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images/TNS)

 Sean Gardner

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that his annual NASCAR Xfinity Series start will take place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Go Bowling 250 is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway.

Earnhardt's No. 8 Chevrolet will sport a blue-and-white "United for America" paint scheme featuring four spotlights to represent the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.

"It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since that terrible day," Earnhardt said in a team release. "The spirit of unity and togetherness our country felt on Sept. 11 is just as relevant now as it was then. I'm honored to be driving this car and championing Unilever's United for America program."

Earnhardt, 46, retired as a full-time Cup Series driver after the 2017 season but has made one start in each of the past three years for JR Motorsports, the team he co-owns.

Last year, he finished fifth at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

--Field Level Media

