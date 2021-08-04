The Ottawa Senators and defenseman Victor Mete avoided arbitration, agreeing Wednesday to a one-year. $1.2 million deal.
Mete, 23, had previously decided to go to arbitration.
The Senators had claimed Mete off waivers on April 12. He played in 14 games for Ottawa, scoring one goal and one assist.
He started the season with the Montreal Canadiens. Over 3 1/2 years with the team, he dished 30 assists and accumulated 236 blocks in 185 games.
