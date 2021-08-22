The Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Travis Sanheim have avoided arbitration by reaching a two-year, $9.35 million deal.
The 25-year-old Sanheim had been scheduled for a hearing on Aug. 26. He's the last of 19 players who had arbitration hearings to settle on a deal.
Sanheim finished last season with three goals and 12 assists in 55 games.
A first-round pick (17th overall) by the Flyers in 2014, Sanheim has 22 goals and 63 assists in 255 career games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.