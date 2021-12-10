Sorry, an error occurred.
Defenseman Julian Dunn has departed Toronto FC to join a club in Norway's top flight.
The 21-year-old Ontario native announced Thursday on Instagram that he will play for HamKam in 2022.
"My time with Toronto will always hold a special place in my heart," he wrote. "You have been my home for the past six years of my life and I have so many great memories that I will always cherish.
"I've made friendships that will last a lifetime and will always be there for you guys. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to not only develop as a player but to grow as a man."
Dunn signed with Toronto as a homegrown player in April 2018 after three seasons with Toronto FC II. He appeared in two MLS games in 2018 and one in 2021.
--Field Level Media
