Defenseman Julian Dunn has departed Toronto FC to join a club in Norway's top flight.

The 21-year-old Ontario native announced Thursday on Instagram that he will play for HamKam in 2022.

"My time with Toronto will always hold a special place in my heart," he wrote. "You have been my home for the past six years of my life and I have so many great memories that I will always cherish.

"I've made friendships that will last a lifetime and will always be there for you guys. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to not only develop as a player but to grow as a man."

Dunn signed with Toronto as a homegrown player in April 2018 after three seasons with Toronto FC II. He appeared in two MLS games in 2018 and one in 2021.

--Field Level Media

