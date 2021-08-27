Defenseman Jordie Benn signed a one-year contract worth $900,000 with the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
Benn, 34, recorded 10 points and a plus-7 rating in 39 games last season split between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets. He was acquired by the Jets from the Canucks on April 12 in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Benn has totaled 127 points (24 goals, 103 assists) and a plus-19 rating in 556 career games with the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Canucks and Jets.
He is the older brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn.
--Field Level Media
