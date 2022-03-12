Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson will make his season debut Saturday night against the visiting Seattle Kraken.

"He's a solid, tough-to-play-against defenseman," Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said of Edmundson Saturday morning. "I'm looking forward to getting him back into some action."

Edmundson has battled a back injury this season, and he also left the team for a bit to spend time with his cancer-stricken father. Bob Edmundson died in January at age 61.

Joel Edmundson, 28, recorded 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 55 games last season.

A Stanley Cup winner with St. Louis, Edmundson has 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists) in 392 career games with the Blues (2015-19), Carolina Hurricanes (2019-20) and Canadiens.

--Field Level Media

