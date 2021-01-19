D.J. Trahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from The American Express, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.

Trahan, 40, will undergo a self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.

Trahan has two career PGA Tour wins in addition to one second- and third-place finish. He resides 137th in the FedExCup rankings.

First alternate Michael Gellerman will replace Trahan in the field for the tournament, which begins Thursday in La Quinta, Calif.

Trahan is the second player in as many days to withdraw from the tournament. Second-ranked Jon Rahm withdrew from the tournament on Monday and was replaced in the field by Brandon Hagy.

Per The Golf Channel, Rahm's manager Jeff Koski said Tuesday that the golfer tweaked a muscle in his back and opted to bow out of the tournament.

--Field Level Media

