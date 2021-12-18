D.J. Rodman achieved his first career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington State to an 82-56 win Saturday over Northern Colorado at Pullman, Wash.
Rodman made 6 of 11 shots from beyond the arc in what was the Cougars' last nonconference home game of the season.
Washington State (8-4) also had 16 points each from Michael Flowers and Andrej Jakimovski. Flowers made 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range and had four rebounds and four assists. Jakimovski finished with five rebounds.
The Cougars made 12 of 33 shots from beyond the arc.
Northern Colorado (6-7) had 11 points each from Dru Kuxhausen and Kur Jongkuch.
The Bears shot 32.1 percent from the field, 28.1 percent from 3-point range.
Daylen Kountz, who had a career-high 33 points in Wednesday's 101-76 loss at No. 8 Arizona, had only three points in 11 minutes against Washington State.
Washington State took control of the game after Northern Colorado had a 6-0 lead through the first three minutes of the game.
The Cougars went on a 12-0 run and never trailed thereafter. Flowers had seven points in that pivotal stretch.
Washington State built its lead to 38-22 with 1:04 left in the first half following a 14-2 run that included five points from Williams, four from Jakimovski and three from Flowers on a 3-pointer.
Northern Colorado, which lost 101-76 at No. 8 Arizona on Wednesday, committed 12 turnovers in the first half and 17 in the game.
Washington State led 41-26 at halftime behind 11 points following those turnovers.
After the Cougars took a 47-26 lead with 18:56 left, Northern Colorado (6-7) went on an 11-0 run behind eight points from Kuxhausen.
His 3-pointer with 16:43 remaining cut the lead to 47-37.
Northern Colorado went cold from the field missing nine straight attempts during a 13-0 run for Washington State.
Flowers' 3-pointer with 10:07 left gave Washington State a 62-39 lead.
Northern Colorado's field-goal drought of 6:25 came to an end with a layup by Theo Hughes with 9:35 remaining.
The Bears did not get closer than 16 points afterward.
