D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid will miss two to three months after recently undergoing hand surgery, the team announced prior to Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Union.

Hamid badly injured his small finger. The club said Hamid sustained a "traumatic rupture of the fourth to fifth distal intermetacarpal ligament at the metacarpophalangeal joint."

Hamid underwent the surgery on June 30.

Depending how the rehabilitation goes, Hamid could miss the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old Hamid is 3-5-2 with a 1.68 goals-against average and two shutouts in 10 matches this season.

Hamid has spent all 13 of his MLS seasons with D.C. United. He has 80 career shutouts in 279 matches (all starts), including a career-high 14 in 2019.

Hamid was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2014 when he recorded 10 shutouts.

--Field Level Media

