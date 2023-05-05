D.C. United captain Steven Birnbaum will miss Saturday's game at FC Cincinnati with a hip injury, the team confirmed Friday.
The veteran defender left early in the second half of last weekend's game against Charlotte FC following several hard challenges before intermission.
Birnbaum, 32, has recorded one goal in 10 MLS games (nine starts) this season, his 10th year with D.C. United.
It isn't clear whether Birnbaum will travel to face the New York Red Bulls in Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup round of 32.
Birnbaum was the No. 2 overall selection by D.C. United in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. He has 13 goals and five assists in 236 career matches (230 starts).
Last week, he signed a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Rain. High 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.