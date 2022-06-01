The Arizona Diamondbacks placed right-hander Humberto Castellanos on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right elbow.

Castellanos, 24, started Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves and allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings. Arizona won the game 8-7 in 10 innings.

Castellanos is 3-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) this season.

The Diamondbacks recalled left-hander Paul Fry from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding transaction. He was acquired in a May 18 trade that sent right-hander Luis Osorio to the Baltimore Orioles.

Fry, 29, appeared in 12 games this season with Baltimore, posting a 6.00 ERA with no decisions.

--Field Level Media

