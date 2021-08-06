The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated left-hander Joe Mantiply from the 10-day COVID-19 list in advance of Friday's road game against the San Diego Padres.

Left-hander Ryan Butcher was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

Mantiply had five scoreless outings in a stretch of six games before he was placed on the COVID list last Friday. He is 0-2 with a 4.13 ERA in 32 games, after appearing in just 10 games over three different seasons with the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees and Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that also affected right-handers Stuart Fairchild, Noe Ramirez and Riley Smith, as well as outfielder/first baseman Pavin Smith.

Fairchild and Ramirez tested positive for COVID-19, according to manager Torey Lovullo. Mantiply was considered a close contact.

--Field Level Media

