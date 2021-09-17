The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated outfielder Kole Calhoun from the 10-day injured list Friday, with first baseman Seth Beer taking his place on the IL.
Beer left Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a dislocated left shoulder after diving to his left for a ball hit by Trea Turner.
Beer, who turns 25 on Saturday, made his MLB debut on Sept. 10 and is hitting .444 (4-for-9) with a home run and three RBIs in five games.
Calhoun, 33, has not played since Aug. 11 due to a strained left hamstring. He is batting .238 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 36 games in his second season with Arizona.
--Field Level Media
