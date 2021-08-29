The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled infielder/outfielder Andrew Young from Triple-A Reno and released catcher Bryan Holaday on Sunday.

Young, 27, is batting .228 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 45 games this season with Arizona.

The second-year utility player has mostly played second base in 2021, but also has big-league experience at third base, in left field and as the designated hitter.

Holaday, 33, batted .194 with one RBI and 15 strikeouts in 13 games this season with Arizona.

He is a lifetime .236 hitter with 10 homers and 79 RBIs in 301 games with the Detroit Tigers (2012-15, 2017), Texas Rangers (2016), Boston Red Sox (2016), Miami Marlins (2018-19), Baltimore Orioles (2020) and Diamondbacks.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.