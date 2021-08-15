The Arizona Diamondbacks placed right-hander Merrill Kelly and left-hander Joe Mantiply on the injured list Sunday.
The Athletic reported that Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 and Mantiply was identified as a close contact. Pitching coach Matt Herges is also out due to contact tracing, per the report.
The team recalled left-hander Miguel Aguilar and right-hander Sean Poppen from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's series finale with the visiting San Diego Padres.
Kelly, 32, is 7-9 with a 4.30 ERA in 24 starts this season, his third with Arizona.
Mantiply, 30, is 0-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 36 bullpen appearances this season.
Aguilar, 29, made his MLB debut on July 30 and is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three relief appearances.
Poppen, 27, was selected off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 2. He has no decisions, one save and a 3.97 ERA in nine relief appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Rays and Diamondbacks in 2021.
--Field Level Media
