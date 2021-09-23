The Arizona Diamondbacks have extended manager Torey Lovullo's contract through 2022 with an option for 2023, general manager Mike Hazen announced Thursday.
Arizona entered Thursday afternoon's series finale against the visiting Atlanta Braves with a 48-104 record, tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst record in the majors.
Lovullo, 56, is 333-365 in five seasons at the Diamondbacks' helm. He led the team to the playoffs in his first season and posted winning records in each of his first three campaigns.
He originally signed a three-year contract in November 2016 and added two more seasons in an extension signed in early 2019.
This is the first season the Diamondbacks have lost 100 games since their franchise-worst 51-111 finish in 2004.
--Field Level Media
