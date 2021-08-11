The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-hander J.B. Wendelken off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.
The Athletics designated Wendelken for assignment on Tuesday.
Wendelken, 28, is 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in 26 bullpen appearances this year, striking out 26 batters and walking 13 in 25 innings.
Wendelken is 6-3 with a 3.62 ERA in 95 relief appearances since making his MLB debut with Oakland in 2016. He missed the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
