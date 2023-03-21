Arizona Diamondbacks starting catcher Carson Kelly sustained a fractured forearm after getting hit by a pitch during Monday's game.
D-backs manager Torey Lovullo confirmed the fracture to reporters Tuesday but would not give a timeline on Kelly's return.
It's expected Kelly will be sidelined 4-6 weeks.
Kelly exited Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox after getting hit by a Gregory Santos pitch in the fourth inning.
Kelly was hitting .320 with a .934 OPS in 10 spring training games.
Kelly came to Arizona in the trade that sent Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis in December 2018.
Kelly is batting .223 lifetime with 43 home runs in seven seasons with the Cardinals (2016-18) and Diamondbacks.
Kelly was sidelined for six weeks in 2022 with a Grade 2 oblique injury. He also sustained a broken toe and fractured wrist that landed him on the injured list in 2021.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy. High 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.