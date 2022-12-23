The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired infielder Diego Castillo from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor league right-hander Scott Randall.
Castillo, 25, made his major league debut last season and batted .206 with 11 homers and 29 RBIs in 96 games.
He started 30 games for the Pirates at shortstop, 18 at second base, 18 in right field and three at first base.
Randall, 24, was a seventh-round pick by Arizona in 2021 and went 6-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 21 starts last season at Class-A Hillsboro. He struck out 104 batters in 108 1/3 innings.
The Diamondbacks designated right-hander Taylor Widener for assignment in a corresponding transaction.
Widener, 28, was 0-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 relief appearances last season for Arizona.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.