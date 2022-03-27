Curtis Blaydes landed an impressive technical knockout of Chris Daukaus 17 seconds into the second round of their main event Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Columbus, Ohio.

Blaydes (16-3) is known as a wrestler, but instead of a takedown, he used his punches to defeat Daukaus (12-5).

The heavyweight from the Chicago area has now won six of his past seven matches.

Saturday's other main-card winners were lightweight Marc Diakiese, welterweight Neil Magny, flyweight Kai Kara-France, welterweight Bryan Barberena and flyweight Alexa Grasso.

--Field Level Media

