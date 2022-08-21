Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8) dribbles the ball while Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan (10) defends in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA;Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Cucho Hernandez (9) shields Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) from the ball during the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (left )celebrates with midfielder Santiago Sosa (right) after his goal during the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (left) and Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (4) fight for the ball during the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) argues a call with the official during the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8)celebrates with midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) after his goal during the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) looks for the ball during the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6) dribbles the ball while Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) defends in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan (10) dribbles the ball while Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) defends in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) kicks the ball in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Artur (8) controls the ball in the first half against the Atlanta United at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) celebrates his goal in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Luis Diaz (12) plays for the ball against Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan (10) passes the ball while Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The scene with weather delaying the start of the game between the Columbus Crew and the Atlanta United at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8) dribbles the ball while Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan (10) defends in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA;Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Cucho (9) is fouled in the first half against the Atlanta United at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Cucho Hernandez (9) shields Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) from the ball during the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (left )celebrates with midfielder Santiago Sosa (right) after his goal during the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (left) and Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (4) fight for the ball during the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) argues a call with the official during the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8)celebrates with midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) after his goal during the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) looks for the ball during the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6) dribbles the ball while Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) defends in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan (10) dribbles the ball while Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) defends in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) kicks the ball in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Artur (8) controls the ball in the first half against the Atlanta United at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) celebrates his goal in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Luis Diaz (12) plays for the ball against Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan (10) passes the ball while Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends in the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Aug 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The scene with weather delaying the start of the game between the Columbus Crew and the Atlanta United at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Cucho Hernandez scored twice but the Columbus Crew could not hold the lead, allowing visiting Atlanta United to rally for a 2-2 tie on Sunday.
Santiago Sosa scored his first goal in 39 career games in the 21st minute for Atlanta (7-10-9, 30 points) before Hernandez struck in the 66th and 72nd minutes. Juan Jose Purata tied it in the 77th.
The match started 80 minutes late due to inclement weather.
Atlanta’s late equalizer came off a corner kick with Edwin Mosquera whipping the ball to Purata’s head.
The Five Stripes, who are 0-6-5 in their past 11 road games, were in control before Hernandez struck.
Hernandez has eight goals in nine games since joining the Crew (8-7-11, 35 points) on a transfer from English club Watford.
His goal to make it 1-1 came on a counter with Kevin Molino passing to Luis Diaz in the right channel. Diaz’s ball found Hernandez in the middle of the box and he calmly settled it before scoring.
Will Sands got his first assist in five career MLS games to help the Crew assume the temporary lead. He dribbled around several defenders toward the end line, then sent a cross at the 6-yard box. Hernandez moved the ball from his right foot to left before shooting.
Atlanta took a deserved lead into halftime, pouncing on the Crew early and capitalizing on an exquisite strike from an unexpected source.
The Five Stripes nearly took the lead in the 13th minute as Brooks Lennon forced a save by Eloy Room. Atlanta kept pressuring and when a ball from Caleb Wiley landed to Sosa, the midfielder took several dribbles and unleashed a shot from 25 yards that flew under the crossbar.
Room was under siege four minutes later but this time from his teammate, defender Steven Moreira, who knocked a clearance directly at the keeper.
Columbus is 5-1-7 in its past 13 games, including a 2-1 win at Atlanta on May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.