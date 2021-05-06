Anthony Rizzo hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Rizzo's RBI single to shallow left field gave the Cubs a three-game sweep over the Dodgers. Jake Marisnick added a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Matt Duffy finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and scored three runs.
Max Muncy went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs to lead the Dodgers. Gavin Lux finished 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Cubs right-hander Alec Mills (2-0) earned the victory in relief. He gave up two runs, both unearned, on three hits in two innings. He walked two and struck out one.
Dodgers left-hander Garrett Cleavinger (0-3) took the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. He walked one and struck out two.
The score was tied at 3 after nine innings.
Muncy ripped an RBI double in the top of the 10th to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead. His hit drove in Lux, but Justin Turner was thrown out at home plate as he tried to tack on another run.
The Cubs answered with a run in the bottom of the 10th to even the score at 4. Joc Pederson hit a towering fly ball to right field, but the wind kept it in the ballpark and led to a sacrifice fly rather than a game-winning three-run homer.
Matt Beaty gave the Dodgers a 5-4 lead in the top of the 11th on a fielder's choice groundout.
Duffy's RBI single tied the score at 5 in the bottom of the frame, and he came around to score the winning run on Rizzo's single.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth, when Muncy hit a solo homer to put the Dodgers on top. His shot to left-center field was his fifth homer of the season.
One inning later, the Dodgers increased their lead to 2-0. Chris Taylor hit a leadoff single and scored on a double by Lux.
The Cubs evened the score at 2 in the bottom of the fifth. Marisnick belted the first pitch he saw to straightaway center for a two-run homer, his fourth.
Los Angeles regained a 3-2 advantage in the top of the sixth. The Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody out, and Will Smith came through with a sacrifice fly to center.
The Cubs pulled even on a fielder's choice groundout by Javier Baez in the eighth.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.