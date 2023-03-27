The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Zach McKinstry from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league right-hander Carlos Guzman on Monday.
McKinstry, who turns 28 next month, batted .199 with five home runs, 14 RBIs and career highs in triples (three) and stolen bases (seven) in 57 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cubs last season.
McKinstry played 21 games at third base, 19 at second base and nine at shortstop for the Cubs in 2022 after they acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers in July.
In 121 career games with the Dodgers (2020-22) and Cubs, McKinstry is a .208 hitter with 12 home runs, 16 doubles and 41 runs.
Guzman, 24, pitched in two games at Double-A Erie last season but spent most his time at High-A West Michigan, with a 4.16 ERA over 25 games (23 starts).
--Field Level Media
