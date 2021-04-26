Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday night's game against the host Atlanta Braves due to a hamstring issue.
Baez felt tightness in the hamstring while running the bases during Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Baez is expected to be available off the bench. He is batting just .234 in 20 games but has a team-best 17 RBIs and shares the team lead of six homers with Willson Contreras.
Nico Hoerner will be the starting shortstop and bat leadoff against the Braves. He is 4-for-9 (.444) with three doubles and three RBIs in four games this season.
The Cubs also placed catcher Austin Romine (left wrist) on the 10-day injured list, optioned right-hander Jason Adam to the alternate training site and recalled catcher Tony Wolters and right-hander Trevor Megill.
In addition, right-handers Rowan Wick (oblique) and Jonathan Holder (shoulder) were transferred to the 60-day IL to open up 40-man roster spots for Wolters and Megill.
Romine, 32, is batting .111 (1-for-9) in six games for the Cubs. Adam, 29, had a 9.45 ERA in eight relief appearances.
Wolters, 28, was hitless in four at-bats in three games earlier this season. The 27-year-old Megill has yet to pitch in a major league game.
--Field Level Media
