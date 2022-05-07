Chicago Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons began a rehab assignment Saturday at Triple-A Iowa.

The four-time Gold Glove winner opened the season on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

He will play shortstop for Iowa on Saturday and is expected to be the designated hitter on Sunday. The team is off Monday.

Simmons, 32, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cubs in free agency on March 15.

A lifetime .265 hitter with 70 homers and 437 RBIs, Simmons has played 1,191 games with the Atlanta Braves (2012-15), Los Angeles Angels (2016-20) and Minnesota Twins (2021).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In