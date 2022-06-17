Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is unable to tag him out at home plate during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel (5) hits a sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel (5) hits a sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is unable to tag him out at home plate during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) celebrates after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) throws out Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) at second base during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) doubles against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons (19) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons (19) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) singles against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is unable to tag him out at home plate during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel (5) hits a sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel (5) hits a sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar (24) slides to score as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is unable to tag him out at home plate during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) celebrates after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) throws out Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) at second base during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) doubles against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons (19) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons (19) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) singles against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Morel's eighth-inning sacrifice fly gave the Chicago Cubs a 1-0 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves, ending their 10-game losing streak and Atlanta's 14-game winning streak Friday.
The Cubs scratched out the game's only run against reliever A.J. Minter, who walked pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar to start the inning. Villar moved to second base on Andrelton Simmons' sacrifice bunt and stole third after being unchecked by Minter.
Morel hit a fly to center fielder Michael Harris II, whose throw to the plate was wide toward the first base side and allowed Villar to slide home safely.
The winning pitcher was Chris Martin (1-0), who threw a scoreless eighth. David Robertson worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and earned his eighth save. Minter (2-1) allowed his first earned run since April 24.
Both starting pitchers worked quickly and efficiently on a day when the wind was blowing in at Wrigley Field.
Chicago's Keegan Thompson pitched his best game of the season. He left after walking Matt Olson to lead off the seventh inning, his longest stint of the year.
Thompson allowed two hits, two walks and struck out a career-high nine batters in six-plus scoreless innings. He has allowed one run over nine innings in two appearances against the Braves this season.
Atlanta's Charlie Morton needed 94 pitches to complete seven shutout innings. Morton gave up three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out nine. He has fanned 29 over his last 18 innings. Morton has not received a decision in four of his last five starts.
The Cubs lost first baseman Frank Schwindel with lower back tightness in the second inning. Schwindel grounded out and walked gingerly off the field. He was replaced in the lineup by P.J. Higgins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.