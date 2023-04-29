The Chicago Cubs placed left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, with left knee inflammation.
In a corresponding move on Saturday, they recalled right-hander Caleb Kilian from Triple-A Iowa City.
Hughes, 27, is in his second season with the Cubs. He is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in five relief appearances with 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Kilian, 25, made his major league debut with Chicago last season. In three starts, he was 0-2 with a 10.32 ERA in 11 1/3 innings. He gave up 15 runs (13 earned).
At Iowa City, Kilian has started three games and stands 1-0 with an ERA of 7.15. In 11 1/3 innings, he's allowed 16 hits, including four home runs.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Cloudy. High 77F. Winds light and variable.
Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Rain showers in the morning with bright sunshine in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.