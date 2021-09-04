The Chicago Cubs activated catcher Willson Contreras from the 10-day injured list Saturday and placed right-hander Keegan Thompson on the IL.
Contreras, one of the few veterans left on the Cubs' roster after the team's trade-deadline purge, has not played since Aug. 11 because of a right knee sprain. The 29-year-old is batting .226 with 17 home runs and 40 RBIs this season.
Thompson, 26, is 3-3 with a 3.54 ERA in his rookie season, making 30 appearances, four of which have been starts. After primarily working as a reliever earlier this season, Thompson has made three consecutive starts since Aug. 21, going 0-1 with a 10.57 ERA in 7 2/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
